National Fittin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.91 crore, up 17.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.91 crore in December 2022 up 17.89% from Rs. 19.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2022 up 98.73% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2022 up 87.85% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021.

National Fittin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.88 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.95 in December 2021.

Read More

National Fittin shares closed at 67.05 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.77% returns over the last 6 months and 1.67% over the last 12 months.