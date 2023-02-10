English
    National Fittin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.91 crore, up 17.89% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Fittings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.91 crore in December 2022 up 17.89% from Rs. 19.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2022 up 98.73% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2022 up 87.85% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021.

    National Fittings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.9124.5219.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.9124.5219.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.7510.186.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.060.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.03-0.640.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.712.852.50
    Depreciation0.860.850.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.6710.117.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.891.121.20
    Other Income0.270.440.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.161.561.44
    Interest0.320.200.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.841.361.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.841.361.05
    Tax1.130.090.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.711.260.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.711.260.86
    Equity Share Capital9.089.089.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.881.390.95
    Diluted EPS1.881.390.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.881.390.95
    Diluted EPS1.881.390.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited