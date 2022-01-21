MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

National Fittin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.44 crore, up 52.01% Y-o-Y

January 21, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Fittings are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.44 crore in December 2021 up 52.01% from Rs. 12.79 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021 up 197.03% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021 up 91.07% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2020.

National Fittin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2020.

National Fittin shares closed at 58.70 on January 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.65% returns over the last 6 months and 43.52% over the last 12 months.

National Fittings
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations19.4418.7412.79
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations19.4418.7412.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials6.468.574.53
Purchase of Traded Goods0.180.580.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.91-2.40-0.43
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.502.712.18
Depreciation0.700.690.65
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.498.105.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.200.500.16
Other Income0.240.580.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.441.080.47
Interest0.390.250.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.050.830.29
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.050.830.29
Tax0.190.07--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.860.770.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.860.770.29
Equity Share Capital9.089.089.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.950.840.32
Diluted EPS0.950.840.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.950.840.32
Diluted EPS0.950.840.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #National Fittin #National Fittings #Results
first published: Jan 21, 2022 02:13 pm

