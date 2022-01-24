National Fittin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.44 crore, up 52.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.44 crore in December 2021 up 52.01% from Rs. 12.79 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021 up 197.03% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021 up 91.07% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2020.

National Fittin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2020.

National Fittin shares closed at 70.40 on January 21, 2022 (BSE)