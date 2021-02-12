National Fittin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.79 crore, down 15.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.79 crore in December 2020 down 15.99% from Rs. 15.22 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020 up 208.31% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2020 down 11.11% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2019.

National Fittin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2019.

National Fittin shares closed at 39.00 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)