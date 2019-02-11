National Fittin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.75 crore, down 17.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.75 crore in December 2018 down 17.26% from Rs. 15.41 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2018 down 56.29% from Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2018 down 46.45% from Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2017.

National Fittin EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.25 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.87 in December 2017.

National Fittin shares closed at 140.50 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -17.35% returns over the last 6 months and -34.70% over the last 12 months.