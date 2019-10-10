Nath Pulp Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 31.78 crore, down 22.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.78 crore in September 2019 down 22.55% from Rs. 41.04 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2019 down 90.03% from Rs. 2.25 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in September 2019 down 85.37% from Rs. 8.41 crore in September 2018.

Nath Pulp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.51 in September 2018.

Nath Pulp shares closed at 54.00 on October 07, 2019 (BSE)