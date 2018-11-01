Nath Pulp Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 41.04 crore, up 36.72% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 41.04 crore in September 2018 up 36.72% from Rs. 30.02 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.25 crore in September 2018 up 867.65% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.41 crore in September 2018 up 964.56% from Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2017.

Nath Pulp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.33 in September 2017.

Nath Pulp shares closed at 57.30 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given 31.72% returns over the last 6 months and 45.06% over the last 12 months.