Nath Pulp Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 33.21 crore, up 1.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.21 crore in December 2018 up 1.6% from Rs. 32.69 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2018 down 56.91% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2018 down 39.75% from Rs. 4.00 crore in December 2017.

Nath Pulp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.08 in December 2017.

Nath Pulp shares closed at 72.10 on January 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 60.22% returns over the last 6 months and 61.30% over the last 12 months.