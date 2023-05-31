English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nath Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 89.41 crore, down 20.83% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nath Industries Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 89.41 crore in March 2023 down 20.83% from Rs. 112.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2023 down 47.61% from Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2023 down 86.01% from Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2022.

    Nath Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.32 in March 2022.

    Nath Industries shares closed at 58.51 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.51% returns over the last 6 months and -27.36% over the last 12 months.

    Nath Industries Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations89.4183.57112.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations89.4183.57112.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials60.2552.9477.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.750.031.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.98-2.29-5.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.075.774.25
    Depreciation1.831.771.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.3023.5930.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.771.773.38
    Other Income5.700.010.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.081.783.53
    Interest0.611.640.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.690.142.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.690.142.70
    Tax-3.010.040.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.320.102.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.320.102.51
    Equity Share Capital19.0019.0019.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.690.051.32
    Diluted EPS0.690.051.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.690.051.32
    Diluted EPS0.690.051.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Nath Industries #Nath Industries Limited #paper #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:22 am