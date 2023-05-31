Nath Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 89.41 crore, down 20.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.41 crore in March 2023 down 20.83% from Rs. 112.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2023 down 47.61% from Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2023 down 86.01% from Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2022.

Nath Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.32 in March 2022.

Nath Industries shares closed at 58.51 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.51% returns over the last 6 months and -27.36% over the last 12 months.