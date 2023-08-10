Nath Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 83.72 crore, down 31.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.72 crore in June 2023 down 31.46% from Rs. 122.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 92.19% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2023 down 45.53% from Rs. 6.15 crore in June 2022.

Nath Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.13 in June 2022.

Nath Industries shares closed at 54.89 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.32% returns over the last 6 months and -19.28% over the last 12 months.