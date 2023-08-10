English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nath Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 83.72 crore, down 31.46% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 05:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nath Industries Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 83.72 crore in June 2023 down 31.46% from Rs. 122.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 92.19% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2023 down 45.53% from Rs. 6.15 crore in June 2022.

    Nath Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.13 in June 2022.

    Nath Industries shares closed at 54.89 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.32% returns over the last 6 months and -19.28% over the last 12 months.

    Nath Industries Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations83.7289.41122.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations83.7289.41122.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials50.8060.2589.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods--2.75--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.001.98-3.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.434.075.01
    Depreciation1.791.831.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.6125.3025.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.08-6.774.28
    Other Income0.475.700.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.56-1.084.38
    Interest1.350.611.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.20-1.693.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.20-1.693.04
    Tax0.03-3.010.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.171.322.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.171.322.16
    Equity Share Capital19.0019.0019.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.691.13
    Diluted EPS0.090.691.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.691.13
    Diluted EPS0.090.691.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Nath Industries #Nath Industries Limited #paper #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!