Nath Industries Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 105.00 crore, up 173.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.00 crore in June 2021 up 173.94% from Rs. 38.33 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.12 crore in June 2021 up 2223.31% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.27 crore in June 2021 up 436.67% from Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2020.

Nath Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.22 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2020.

Nath Industries shares closed at 111.25 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 40.64% returns over the last 6 months and 32.92% over the last 12 months.