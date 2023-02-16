Nath Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.57 crore, down 21.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.57 crore in December 2022 down 21.01% from Rs. 105.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 98.7% from Rs. 7.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2022 down 53.1% from Rs. 7.57 crore in December 2021.