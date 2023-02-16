 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nath Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.57 crore, down 21.01% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nath Industries Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 83.57 crore in December 2022 down 21.01% from Rs. 105.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 98.7% from Rs. 7.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2022 down 53.1% from Rs. 7.57 crore in December 2021.

Nath Industries Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 83.57 113.09 105.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 83.57 113.09 105.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 52.94 73.86 68.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.03 0.37 0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.29 3.71 1.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.77 5.71 5.32
Depreciation 1.77 1.77 1.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.59 27.64 24.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.77 0.04 4.57
Other Income 0.01 0.12 1.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.78 0.16 5.87
Interest 1.64 1.42 1.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.14 -1.27 4.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.14 -1.27 4.40
Tax 0.04 -0.37 -3.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.10 -0.90 7.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.10 -0.90 7.62
Equity Share Capital 19.00 19.00 19.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 -0.47 4.01
Diluted EPS 0.05 -0.47 4.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 -0.47 4.01
Diluted EPS 0.05 -0.47 4.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited