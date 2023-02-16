Nath Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.57 crore, down 21.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.57 crore in December 2022 down 21.01% from Rs. 105.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 98.7% from Rs. 7.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2022 down 53.1% from Rs. 7.57 crore in December 2021.

Nath Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.01 in December 2021.

Nath Industries shares closed at 58.00 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.73% returns over the last 6 months and -31.84% over the last 12 months.