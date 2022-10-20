Nath Bio-Genes Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.73 crore, up 46.25% Y-o-Y
October 20, 2022 / 08:09 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nath Bio-Genes are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.73 crore in September 2022 up 46.25% from Rs. 14.86 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2022 up 19.4% from Rs. 1.23 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2022 up 3.13% from Rs. 4.80 crore in September 2021.
Nath Bio-Genes EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in September 2021.
Nath Bio-Genes shares closed at 160.35 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.36% returns over the last 6 months and -48.16% over the last 12 months.
|Nath Bio-Genes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.73
|209.35
|14.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.73
|209.35
|14.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.91
|41.39
|5.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.65
|1.71
|2.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-25.62
|60.32
|-5.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.54
|4.98
|4.95
|Depreciation
|0.67
|0.67
|0.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.50
|66.51
|3.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.08
|33.77
|3.74
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.04
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.28
|33.81
|4.12
|Interest
|2.75
|2.88
|2.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.53
|30.92
|1.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.53
|30.92
|1.34
|Tax
|0.06
|0.17
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.47
|30.76
|1.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.47
|30.76
|1.23
|Equity Share Capital
|19.00
|19.00
|19.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.77
|16.18
|0.65
|Diluted EPS
|0.77
|16.18
|0.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.77
|16.18
|0.65
|Diluted EPS
|0.77
|16.18
|0.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited