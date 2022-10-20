Nath Bio-Genes Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.73 crore, up 46.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.73 crore in September 2022 up 46.25% from Rs. 14.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2022 up 19.4% from Rs. 1.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2022 up 3.13% from Rs. 4.80 crore in September 2021.

Nath Bio-Genes EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in September 2021.

Nath Bio-Genes shares closed at 160.35 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.36% returns over the last 6 months and -48.16% over the last 12 months.