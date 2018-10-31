Nath Bio-Genes Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 24.60 crore, up 70.38% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nath Bio-Genes are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.60 crore in September 2018 up 70.38% from Rs. 14.44 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.61 crore in September 2018 up 1.39% from Rs. 3.56 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.96 crore in September 2018 down 8.73% from Rs. 6.53 crore in September 2017.
Nath Bio-Genes EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.90 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.22 in September 2017.
Nath Bio-Genes shares closed at 390.85 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -30.27% returns over the last 6 months and -10.03% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nath Bio-Genes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.78
|126.96
|14.39
|Other Operating Income
|0.82
|0.65
|0.05
|Total Income From Operations
|24.60
|127.61
|14.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|36.63
|22.53
|2.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.68
|0.23
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-35.18
|43.23
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.00
|4.88
|3.83
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.35
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|5.05
|23.39
|0.73
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.47
|5.38
|0.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.61
|27.63
|6.28
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.61
|27.63
|6.28
|Interest
|2.00
|1.12
|2.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.61
|26.51
|3.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.61
|26.51
|3.60
|Tax
|--
|0.50
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.61
|26.01
|3.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.61
|26.01
|3.56
|Equity Share Capital
|19.00
|19.00
|16.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|479.85
|476.24
|145.31
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.90
|13.69
|2.22
|Diluted EPS
|1.90
|13.69
|2.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.90
|13.69
|2.22
|Diluted EPS
|1.90
|13.69
|2.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited