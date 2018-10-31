Nath Bio-Genes Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 24.60 crore, up 70.38% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 24.60 crore in September 2018 up 70.38% from Rs. 14.44 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.61 crore in September 2018 up 1.39% from Rs. 3.56 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.96 crore in September 2018 down 8.73% from Rs. 6.53 crore in September 2017.

Nath Bio-Genes EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.90 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.22 in September 2017.

Nath Bio-Genes shares closed at 390.85 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -30.27% returns over the last 6 months and -10.03% over the last 12 months.