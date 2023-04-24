Nath Bio-Genes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.92 crore, up 65.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nath Bio-Genes are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.92 crore in March 2023 up 65.06% from Rs. 27.21 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2023 up 101.37% from Rs. 116.29 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2023 up 121.14% from Rs. 20.53 crore in March 2022.
Nath Bio-Genes EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 61.19 in March 2022.
Nath Bio-Genes shares closed at 168.35 on April 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.03% returns over the last 6 months and -28.98% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nath Bio-Genes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.92
|25.30
|27.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.92
|25.30
|27.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.86
|12.14
|4.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.09
|1.86
|0.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-18.31
|-4.41
|2.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.03
|4.68
|7.60
|Depreciation
|0.99
|0.67
|1.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.16
|5.42
|33.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.09
|4.94
|-22.31
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.06
|0.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.35
|5.00
|-21.58
|Interest
|1.53
|2.96
|2.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.82
|2.04
|-24.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-88.78
|P/L Before Tax
|1.82
|2.04
|-112.83
|Tax
|0.23
|0.70
|3.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.59
|1.35
|-116.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.59
|1.35
|-116.29
|Equity Share Capital
|19.00
|19.00
|19.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.84
|0.71
|-61.19
|Diluted EPS
|0.84
|0.71
|-61.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.84
|0.71
|-61.19
|Diluted EPS
|0.84
|0.71
|-61.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited