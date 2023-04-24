Nath Bio-Genes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.92 crore, up 65.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.92 crore in March 2023 up 65.06% from Rs. 27.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2023 up 101.37% from Rs. 116.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2023 up 121.14% from Rs. 20.53 crore in March 2022.