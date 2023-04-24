 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nath Bio-Genes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.92 crore, up 65.06% Y-o-Y

Apr 24, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nath Bio-Genes are:

Net Sales at Rs 44.92 crore in March 2023 up 65.06% from Rs. 27.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2023 up 101.37% from Rs. 116.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2023 up 121.14% from Rs. 20.53 crore in March 2022.

Nath Bio-Genes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 44.92 25.30 27.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 44.92 25.30 27.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 33.86 12.14 4.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.09 1.86 0.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.31 -4.41 2.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.03 4.68 7.60
Depreciation 0.99 0.67 1.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.16 5.42 33.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.09 4.94 -22.31
Other Income 0.26 0.06 0.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.35 5.00 -21.58
Interest 1.53 2.96 2.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.82 2.04 -24.05
Exceptional Items -- -- -88.78
P/L Before Tax 1.82 2.04 -112.83
Tax 0.23 0.70 3.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.59 1.35 -116.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.59 1.35 -116.29
Equity Share Capital 19.00 19.00 19.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.84 0.71 -61.19
Diluted EPS 0.84 0.71 -61.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.84 0.71 -61.19
Diluted EPS 0.84 0.71 -61.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited