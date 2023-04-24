Nath Bio-Genes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.92 crore, up 65.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.92 crore in March 2023 up 65.06% from Rs. 27.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2023 up 101.37% from Rs. 116.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2023 up 121.14% from Rs. 20.53 crore in March 2022.

Nath Bio-Genes EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 61.19 in March 2022.

Nath Bio-Genes shares closed at 168.35 on April 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.03% returns over the last 6 months and -28.98% over the last 12 months.