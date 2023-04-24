English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 Day to go ! Watch Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April | 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nath Bio-Genes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.92 crore, up 65.06% Y-o-Y

    April 24, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nath Bio-Genes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.92 crore in March 2023 up 65.06% from Rs. 27.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2023 up 101.37% from Rs. 116.29 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2023 up 121.14% from Rs. 20.53 crore in March 2022.

    Nath Bio-Genes EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 61.19 in March 2022.

    Nath Bio-Genes shares closed at 168.35 on April 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.03% returns over the last 6 months and -28.98% over the last 12 months.

    Nath Bio-Genes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.9225.3027.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.9225.3027.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.8612.144.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.091.860.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.31-4.412.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.034.687.60
    Depreciation0.990.671.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.165.4233.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.094.94-22.31
    Other Income0.260.060.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.355.00-21.58
    Interest1.532.962.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.822.04-24.05
    Exceptional Items-----88.78
    P/L Before Tax1.822.04-112.83
    Tax0.230.703.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.591.35-116.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.591.35-116.29
    Equity Share Capital19.0019.0019.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.840.71-61.19
    Diluted EPS0.840.71-61.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.840.71-61.19
    Diluted EPS0.840.71-61.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Nath Bio-Genes #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Apr 24, 2023 09:52 am