Nath Bio-Genes Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 60.64 crore, up 14.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.64 crore in March 2020 up 14.99% from Rs. 52.73 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.63 crore in March 2020 up 38.7% from Rs. 5.50 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.22 crore in March 2020 up 16.08% from Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2019.

Nath Bio-Genes EPS has increased to Rs. 3.78 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.90 in March 2019.

Nath Bio-Genes shares closed at 343.25 on June 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.68% returns over the last 6 months and -18.01% over the last 12 months.