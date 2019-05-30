Nath Bio-Genes Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 52.73 crore, up 3.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nath Bio-Genes are:
Net Sales at Rs 52.73 crore in March 2019 up 3.75% from Rs. 50.83 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.50 crore in March 2019 up 215.96% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2019 up 40.09% from Rs. 4.44 crore in March 2018.
Nath Bio-Genes EPS has increased to Rs. 2.90 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.92 in March 2018.
Nath Bio-Genes shares closed at 451.35 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.06% returns over the last 6 months and -11.26% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nath Bio-Genes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|52.31
|27.88
|50.01
|Other Operating Income
|0.42
|0.39
|0.81
|Total Income From Operations
|52.73
|28.26
|50.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47.15
|24.31
|31.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.83
|0.76
|1.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-21.58
|-16.92
|-10.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.41
|4.64
|3.92
|Depreciation
|0.40
|0.35
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|7.76
|4.49
|11.79
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.95
|4.63
|8.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.82
|6.01
|4.24
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.82
|6.01
|4.24
|Interest
|1.35
|1.74
|2.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.48
|4.27
|2.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.14
|P/L Before Tax
|4.48
|4.27
|2.05
|Tax
|-1.03
|0.77
|0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.50
|3.50
|1.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.50
|3.50
|1.74
|Equity Share Capital
|19.00
|19.00
|19.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|488.58
|483.35
|450.23
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.90
|1.84
|0.92
|Diluted EPS
|2.90
|1.84
|0.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.90
|1.84
|0.92
|Diluted EPS
|2.90
|1.84
|0.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited