Nath Bio-Genes Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 52.73 crore, up 3.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.73 crore in March 2019 up 3.75% from Rs. 50.83 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.50 crore in March 2019 up 215.96% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2019 up 40.09% from Rs. 4.44 crore in March 2018.

Nath Bio-Genes EPS has increased to Rs. 2.90 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.92 in March 2018.

Nath Bio-Genes shares closed at 451.35 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.06% returns over the last 6 months and -11.26% over the last 12 months.