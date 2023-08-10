Nath Bio-Genes Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 235.28 crore, up 12.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 235.28 crore in June 2023 up 12.39% from Rs. 209.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.40 crore in June 2023 up 8.61% from Rs. 30.76 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.15 crore in June 2023 up 7.74% from Rs. 34.48 crore in June 2022.

Nath Bio-Genes EPS has increased to Rs. 17.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.18 in June 2022.

Nath Bio-Genes shares closed at 223.80 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.69% returns over the last 6 months and 24.30% over the last 12 months.