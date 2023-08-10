English
    Nath Bio-Genes Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 235.28 crore, up 12.39% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nath Bio-Genes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 235.28 crore in June 2023 up 12.39% from Rs. 209.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.40 crore in June 2023 up 8.61% from Rs. 30.76 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.15 crore in June 2023 up 7.74% from Rs. 34.48 crore in June 2022.

    Nath Bio-Genes EPS has increased to Rs. 17.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.18 in June 2022.

    Nath Bio-Genes shares closed at 223.80 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.69% returns over the last 6 months and 24.30% over the last 12 months.

    Nath Bio-Genes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations235.2844.92209.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations235.2844.92209.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials69.4233.8641.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.971.091.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks51.36-18.3160.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.136.034.98
    Depreciation0.760.990.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses68.3718.1666.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.273.0933.77
    Other Income0.120.260.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.393.3533.81
    Interest2.761.532.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.621.8230.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.621.8230.92
    Tax0.220.230.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.401.5930.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.401.5930.76
    Equity Share Capital19.0019.0019.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.580.8416.18
    Diluted EPS17.580.8416.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.580.8416.18
    Diluted EPS17.580.8416.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    August 10, 2023

