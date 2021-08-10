Nath Bio-Genes Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 214.64 crore, up 11.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 214.64 crore in June 2021 up 11.07% from Rs. 193.25 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.91 crore in June 2021 up 8.86% from Rs. 41.26 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.53 crore in June 2021 up 9.8% from Rs. 44.20 crore in June 2020.

Nath Bio-Genes EPS has increased to Rs. 23.63 in June 2021 from Rs. 21.71 in June 2020.

Nath Bio-Genes shares closed at 375.35 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.44% returns over the last 6 months and 5.18% over the last 12 months.