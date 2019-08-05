Nath Bio-Genes Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 165.95 crore, up 30.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.95 crore in June 2019 up 30.04% from Rs. 127.61 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.26 crore in June 2019 up 35.53% from Rs. 26.01 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.55 crore in June 2019 up 34.2% from Rs. 27.98 crore in June 2018.

Nath Bio-Genes EPS has increased to Rs. 18.55 in June 2019 from Rs. 13.69 in June 2018.

Nath Bio-Genes shares closed at 451.35 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 22.52% returns over the last 6 months and -8.04% over the last 12 months.