Nath Bio-Genes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.30 crore, up 16.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.30 crore in December 2022 up 16.81% from Rs. 21.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2022 down 51.96% from Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2022 down 9.86% from Rs. 6.29 crore in December 2021.