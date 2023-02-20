Nath Bio-Genes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.30 crore, up 16.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nath Bio-Genes are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.30 crore in December 2022 up 16.81% from Rs. 21.66 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2022 down 51.96% from Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2022 down 9.86% from Rs. 6.29 crore in December 2021.
Nath Bio-Genes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.48 in December 2021.
Nath Bio-Genes shares closed at 144.25 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.43% returns over the last 6 months and -37.69% over the last 12 months.
|Nath Bio-Genes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.30
|21.73
|21.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.30
|21.73
|21.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.14
|27.91
|25.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.86
|2.65
|1.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.41
|-25.62
|-19.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.68
|7.54
|4.81
|Depreciation
|0.67
|0.67
|0.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.42
|4.50
|3.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.94
|4.08
|5.33
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.20
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.00
|4.28
|5.61
|Interest
|2.96
|2.75
|2.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.04
|1.53
|2.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.04
|1.53
|2.91
|Tax
|0.70
|0.06
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.35
|1.47
|2.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.35
|1.47
|2.81
|Equity Share Capital
|19.00
|19.00
|19.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.71
|0.77
|1.48
|Diluted EPS
|0.71
|0.77
|1.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.71
|0.77
|1.48
|Diluted EPS
|0.71
|0.77
|1.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited