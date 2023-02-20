English
    Nath Bio-Genes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.30 crore, up 16.81% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nath Bio-Genes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.30 crore in December 2022 up 16.81% from Rs. 21.66 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2022 down 51.96% from Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2022 down 9.86% from Rs. 6.29 crore in December 2021.

    Nath Bio-Genes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.48 in December 2021.

    Nath Bio-Genes shares closed at 144.25 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.43% returns over the last 6 months and -37.69% over the last 12 months.

    Nath Bio-Genes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.3021.7321.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.3021.7321.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.1427.9125.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.862.651.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.41-25.62-19.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.687.544.81
    Depreciation0.670.670.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.424.503.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.944.085.33
    Other Income0.060.200.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.004.285.61
    Interest2.962.752.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.041.532.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.041.532.91
    Tax0.700.060.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.351.472.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.351.472.81
    Equity Share Capital19.0019.0019.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.710.771.48
    Diluted EPS0.710.771.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.710.771.48
    Diluted EPS0.710.771.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:11 am