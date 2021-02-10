Nath Bio-Genes Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.03 crore, up 7.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.03 crore in December 2020 up 7.75% from Rs. 33.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2020 up 8.8% from Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.31 crore in December 2020 up 20.23% from Rs. 6.08 crore in December 2019.

Nath Bio-Genes EPS has increased to Rs. 2.23 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.05 in December 2019.

Nath Bio-Genes shares closed at 272.05 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -23.76% returns over the last 6 months and -16.80% over the last 12 months.