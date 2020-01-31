Nath Bio-Genes Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 33.44 crore, up 18.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.44 crore in December 2019 up 18.31% from Rs. 28.26 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2019 up 11.62% from Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.08 crore in December 2019 down 4.4% from Rs. 6.36 crore in December 2018.

Nath Bio-Genes EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.84 in December 2018.

Nath Bio-Genes shares closed at 350.80 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.12% returns over the last 6 months and -8.69% over the last 12 months.