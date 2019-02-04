Nath Bio-Genes Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 28.26 crore, up 9.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nath Bio-Genes are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.26 crore in December 2018 up 9.63% from Rs. 25.78 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2018 down 11.36% from Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in December 2018 down 8.09% from Rs. 6.92 crore in December 2017.
Nath Bio-Genes EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.84 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.47 in December 2017.
Nath Bio-Genes shares closed at 380.20 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.78% returns over the last 6 months and -27.29% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nath Bio-Genes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.88
|23.78
|25.75
|Other Operating Income
|0.39
|0.82
|0.03
|Total Income From Operations
|28.26
|24.60
|25.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.31
|36.63
|24.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.76
|1.68
|1.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-16.92
|-35.18
|-18.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.64
|6.00
|4.08
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.35
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|4.49
|5.05
|4.24
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.63
|4.47
|2.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.01
|5.61
|6.67
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.01
|5.61
|6.67
|Interest
|1.74
|2.00
|2.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.27
|3.61
|3.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.27
|3.61
|3.95
|Tax
|0.77
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.50
|3.61
|3.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.50
|3.61
|3.95
|Equity Share Capital
|19.00
|19.00
|16.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|483.35
|479.85
|149.26
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.84
|1.90
|2.47
|Diluted EPS
|1.84
|1.90
|2.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.84
|1.90
|2.47
|Diluted EPS
|1.84
|1.90
|2.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited