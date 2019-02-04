Nath Bio-Genes Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 28.26 crore, up 9.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.26 crore in December 2018 up 9.63% from Rs. 25.78 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2018 down 11.36% from Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in December 2018 down 8.09% from Rs. 6.92 crore in December 2017.

Nath Bio-Genes EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.84 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.47 in December 2017.

Nath Bio-Genes shares closed at 380.20 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.78% returns over the last 6 months and -27.29% over the last 12 months.