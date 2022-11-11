 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Natco Pharma Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 351.10 crore, up 6.27% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Natco Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 351.10 crore in September 2022 up 6.27% from Rs. 330.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.70 crore in September 2022 down 29.66% from Rs. 53.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.30 crore in September 2022 down 3.79% from Rs. 89.70 crore in September 2021.

Natco Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.94 in September 2021.

Natco Pharma shares closed at 588.25 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.89% returns over the last 6 months and -31.37% over the last 12 months.

Natco Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 351.10 805.70 330.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 351.10 805.70 330.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 101.30 94.90 115.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.40 4.20 6.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.00 26.00 -33.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 98.20 138.30 102.80
Depreciation 38.30 36.90 34.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 101.10 162.90 89.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.80 342.50 15.20
Other Income 16.20 33.20 40.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.00 375.70 55.50
Interest 1.70 2.70 3.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.30 373.00 52.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 46.30 373.00 52.30
Tax 8.60 65.00 -1.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.70 308.00 53.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.70 308.00 53.60
Equity Share Capital 36.50 36.50 36.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.07 16.87 2.94
Diluted EPS 2.07 16.87 2.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.07 16.87 2.94
Diluted EPS 2.07 16.87 2.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 01:02 pm
