Natco Pharma Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 351.10 crore, up 6.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 351.10 crore in September 2022 up 6.27% from Rs. 330.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.70 crore in September 2022 down 29.66% from Rs. 53.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.30 crore in September 2022 down 3.79% from Rs. 89.70 crore in September 2021.

Natco Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.94 in September 2021.

Natco Pharma shares closed at 588.25 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.89% returns over the last 6 months and -31.37% over the last 12 months.