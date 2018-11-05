Natco Pharma Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 522.40 crore, up 27.91% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 522.40 crore in September 2018 up 27.91% from Rs. 408.40 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 193.10 crore in September 2018 up 120.94% from Rs. 87.40 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 270.50 crore in September 2018 up 107.92% from Rs. 130.10 crore in September 2017.

Natco Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 10.47 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.98 in September 2017.

Natco Pharma shares closed at 774.75 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -4.89% returns over the last 6 months and -22.14% over the last 12 months.