    Natco Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 781.20 crore, up 51.95% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Natco Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 781.20 crore in March 2023 up 51.95% from Rs. 514.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 254.10 crore in March 2023 up 514.52% from Rs. 61.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 345.20 crore in March 2023 up 1364.47% from Rs. 27.30 crore in March 2022.

    Natco Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 13.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.36 in March 2022.

    Natco Pharma shares closed at 629.80 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.08% returns over the last 6 months and -6.54% over the last 12 months.

    Natco Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations781.20413.00514.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations781.20413.00514.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials146.30132.80193.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.503.704.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks53.40-18.8073.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost97.3091.9098.60
    Depreciation37.6038.1035.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses151.00135.90182.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax290.1029.40-73.30
    Other Income17.5018.6010.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax307.6048.00-62.90
    Interest1.203.004.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax306.4045.00-67.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax306.4045.00-67.10
    Tax52.307.70-5.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities254.1037.30-61.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period254.1037.30-61.30
    Equity Share Capital36.5036.5036.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.922.04-3.36
    Diluted EPS13.922.04-3.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.922.04-3.36
    Diluted EPS13.922.04-3.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
