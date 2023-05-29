Natco Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 781.20 crore, up 51.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 781.20 crore in March 2023 up 51.95% from Rs. 514.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 254.10 crore in March 2023 up 514.52% from Rs. 61.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 345.20 crore in March 2023 up 1364.47% from Rs. 27.30 crore in March 2022.

Natco Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 13.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.36 in March 2022.

Natco Pharma shares closed at 629.80 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.08% returns over the last 6 months and -6.54% over the last 12 months.