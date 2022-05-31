 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Natco Pharma Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 514.10 crore, up 65.04% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Natco Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 514.10 crore in March 2022 up 65.04% from Rs. 311.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.30 crore in March 2022 down 207.17% from Rs. 57.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.30 crore in March 2022 down 125.88% from Rs. 105.50 crore in March 2021.

Natco Pharma shares closed at 665.70 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

Natco Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 514.10 529.50 311.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 514.10 529.50 311.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 193.10 100.60 89.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.30 4.40 1.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 73.70 -10.90 -36.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 98.60 111.60 89.40
Depreciation 35.60 35.50 29.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 182.10 236.10 90.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -73.30 52.20 46.60
Other Income 10.40 31.60 29.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -62.90 83.80 75.70
Interest 4.20 4.10 2.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -67.10 79.70 73.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -67.10 79.70 73.40
Tax -5.80 8.10 16.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -61.30 71.60 57.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -61.30 71.60 57.20
Equity Share Capital 36.50 36.50 36.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.36 3.93 3.14
Diluted EPS -3.36 3.92 3.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.36 3.93 3.14
Diluted EPS -3.36 3.92 3.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 12:43 pm
