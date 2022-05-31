Natco Pharma Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 514.10 crore, up 65.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 514.10 crore in March 2022 up 65.04% from Rs. 311.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.30 crore in March 2022 down 207.17% from Rs. 57.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.30 crore in March 2022 down 125.88% from Rs. 105.50 crore in March 2021.

Natco Pharma shares closed at 665.70 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)