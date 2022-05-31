Natco Pharma Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 514.10 crore, up 65.04% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Natco Pharma are:
Net Sales at Rs 514.10 crore in March 2022 up 65.04% from Rs. 311.50 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.30 crore in March 2022 down 207.17% from Rs. 57.20 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.30 crore in March 2022 down 125.88% from Rs. 105.50 crore in March 2021.
Natco Pharma shares closed at 665.70 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)
|Natco Pharma
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|514.10
|529.50
|311.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|514.10
|529.50
|311.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|193.10
|100.60
|89.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.30
|4.40
|1.90
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|73.70
|-10.90
|-36.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|98.60
|111.60
|89.40
|Depreciation
|35.60
|35.50
|29.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|182.10
|236.10
|90.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-73.30
|52.20
|46.60
|Other Income
|10.40
|31.60
|29.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-62.90
|83.80
|75.70
|Interest
|4.20
|4.10
|2.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-67.10
|79.70
|73.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-67.10
|79.70
|73.40
|Tax
|-5.80
|8.10
|16.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-61.30
|71.60
|57.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-61.30
|71.60
|57.20
|Equity Share Capital
|36.50
|36.50
|36.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.36
|3.93
|3.14
|Diluted EPS
|-3.36
|3.92
|3.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.36
|3.93
|3.14
|Diluted EPS
|-3.36
|3.92
|3.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited