Natco Pharma Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 311.50 crore, down 25.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 311.50 crore in March 2021 down 25.85% from Rs. 420.10 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.20 crore in March 2021 down 43.37% from Rs. 101.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.50 crore in March 2021 down 32.89% from Rs. 157.20 crore in March 2020.

Natco Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.14 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.55 in March 2020.

Natco Pharma shares closed at 1,130.75 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.15% returns over the last 6 months and 84.16% over the last 12 months.