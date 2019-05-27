Natco Pharma Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 416.30 crore, down 42.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 416.30 crore in March 2019 down 42.89% from Rs. 729.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.40 crore in March 2019 down 58.32% from Rs. 296.10 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.90 crore in March 2019 down 54.42% from Rs. 396.90 crore in March 2018.

Natco Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.73 in March 2019 from Rs. 16.05 in March 2018.

Natco Pharma shares closed at 510.20 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.63% returns over the last 6 months and -35.58% over the last 12 months.