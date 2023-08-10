Natco Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,048.30 crore, up 30.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,048.30 crore in June 2023 up 30.11% from Rs. 805.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 405.30 crore in June 2023 up 31.59% from Rs. 308.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 518.30 crore in June 2023 up 25.62% from Rs. 412.60 crore in June 2022.

Natco Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 22.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.87 in June 2022.

Natco Pharma shares closed at 893.65 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 68.77% returns over the last 6 months and 32.82% over the last 12 months.