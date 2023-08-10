English
    Natco Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,048.30 crore, up 30.11% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Natco Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,048.30 crore in June 2023 up 30.11% from Rs. 805.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 405.30 crore in June 2023 up 31.59% from Rs. 308.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 518.30 crore in June 2023 up 25.62% from Rs. 412.60 crore in June 2022.

    Natco Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 22.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.87 in June 2022.

    Natco Pharma shares closed at 893.65 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 68.77% returns over the last 6 months and 32.82% over the last 12 months.

    Natco Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,048.30781.20805.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,048.30781.20805.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials136.10146.3094.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.905.504.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks32.0053.4026.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost119.2097.30138.30
    Depreciation39.9037.6036.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses248.40151.00162.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax463.80290.10342.50
    Other Income14.6017.5033.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax478.40307.60375.70
    Interest3.201.202.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax475.20306.40373.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax475.20306.40373.00
    Tax69.9052.3065.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities405.30254.10308.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period405.30254.10308.00
    Equity Share Capital35.8036.5036.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.4313.9216.87
    Diluted EPS22.4313.9216.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.4313.9216.87
    Diluted EPS22.4313.9216.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:22 pm

