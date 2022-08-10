 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Natco Pharma Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 805.70 crore, up 104.6% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Natco Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 805.70 crore in June 2022 up 104.6% from Rs. 393.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 308.00 crore in June 2022 up 309.57% from Rs. 75.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 412.60 crore in June 2022 up 227.72% from Rs. 125.90 crore in June 2021.

Natco Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 16.87 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.12 in June 2021.

Natco Pharma shares closed at 750.50 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.59% returns over the last 6 months and -23.52% over the last 12 months.

Natco Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 805.70 514.10 393.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 805.70 514.10 393.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 94.90 193.10 109.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.20 4.30 5.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 26.00 73.70 -35.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 138.30 98.60 97.10
Depreciation 36.90 35.60 33.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 162.90 182.10 102.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 342.50 -73.30 80.50
Other Income 33.20 10.40 12.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 375.70 -62.90 92.80
Interest 2.70 4.20 1.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 373.00 -67.10 91.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 373.00 -67.10 91.00
Tax 65.00 -5.80 15.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 308.00 -61.30 75.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 308.00 -61.30 75.20
Equity Share Capital 36.50 36.50 36.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.87 -3.36 4.12
Diluted EPS 16.87 -3.36 4.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.87 -3.36 4.12
Diluted EPS 16.87 -3.36 4.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:11 am
