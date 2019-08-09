Natco Pharma Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 464.70 crore, down 9.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 464.70 crore in June 2019 down 9.89% from Rs. 515.70 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 147.70 crore in June 2019 down 21.69% from Rs. 188.60 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 216.10 crore in June 2019 down 17.14% from Rs. 260.80 crore in June 2018.

Natco Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.11 in June 2019 from Rs. 10.22 in June 2018.

Natco Pharma shares closed at 552.95 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.92% returns over the last 6 months and -31.99% over the last 12 months.