Natco Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 413.00 crore, down 22% Y-o-Y

Mar 14, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Natco Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 413.00 crore in December 2022 down 22% from Rs. 529.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.30 crore in December 2022 down 47.91% from Rs. 71.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.10 crore in December 2022 down 27.83% from Rs. 119.30 crore in December 2021.

Natco Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 413.00 351.10 529.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 413.00 351.10 529.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 132.80 101.30 100.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.70 6.40 4.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.80 -26.00 -10.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 91.90 98.20 111.60
Depreciation 38.10 38.30 35.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 135.90 101.10 236.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.40 31.80 52.20
Other Income 18.60 16.20 31.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.00 48.00 83.80
Interest 3.00 1.70 4.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 45.00 46.30 79.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 45.00 46.30 79.70
Tax 7.70 8.60 8.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.30 37.70 71.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.30 37.70 71.60
Equity Share Capital 36.50 36.50 36.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.04 2.07 3.93
Diluted EPS 2.04 2.07 3.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.04 2.07 3.93
Diluted EPS 2.04 2.07 3.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited