    Natco Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 413.00 crore, down 22% Y-o-Y

    March 14, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Natco Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 413.00 crore in December 2022 down 22% from Rs. 529.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.30 crore in December 2022 down 47.91% from Rs. 71.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.10 crore in December 2022 down 27.83% from Rs. 119.30 crore in December 2021.

    Natco Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.93 in December 2021.

    Natco Pharma shares closed at 544.40 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.79% returns over the last 6 months and -34.91% over the last 12 months.

    Natco Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations413.00351.10529.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations413.00351.10529.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials132.80101.30100.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.706.404.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.80-26.00-10.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost91.9098.20111.60
    Depreciation38.1038.3035.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses135.90101.10236.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.4031.8052.20
    Other Income18.6016.2031.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.0048.0083.80
    Interest3.001.704.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.0046.3079.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax45.0046.3079.70
    Tax7.708.608.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.3037.7071.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.3037.7071.60
    Equity Share Capital36.5036.5036.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.042.073.93
    Diluted EPS2.042.073.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.042.073.93
    Diluted EPS2.042.073.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

