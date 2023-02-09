Natco Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 413.00 crore, down 22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 413.00 crore in December 2022 down 22% from Rs. 529.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.30 crore in December 2022 down 47.91% from Rs. 71.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.10 crore in December 2022 down 27.83% from Rs. 119.30 crore in December 2021.