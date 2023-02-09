Natco Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 413.00 crore, down 22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 413.00 crore in December 2022 down 22% from Rs. 529.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.30 crore in December 2022 down 47.91% from Rs. 71.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.10 crore in December 2022 down 27.83% from Rs. 119.30 crore in December 2021.

Natco Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.93 in December 2021.

Read More

Natco Pharma shares closed at 531.10 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.16% returns over the last 6 months and -41.76% over the last 12 months.