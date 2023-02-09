English
    Earnings

    Natco Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 413.00 crore, down 22% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Natco Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 413.00 crore in December 2022 down 22% from Rs. 529.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.30 crore in December 2022 down 47.91% from Rs. 71.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.10 crore in December 2022 down 27.83% from Rs. 119.30 crore in December 2021.

    Natco Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations413.00351.10529.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations413.00351.10529.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials132.80101.30100.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.706.404.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.80-26.00-10.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost91.9098.20111.60
    Depreciation38.1038.3035.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses135.90101.10236.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.4031.8052.20
    Other Income18.6016.2031.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.0048.0083.80
    Interest3.001.704.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.0046.3079.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax45.0046.3079.70
    Tax7.708.608.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.3037.7071.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.3037.7071.60
    Equity Share Capital36.5036.5036.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.042.073.93
    Diluted EPS2.042.073.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.042.073.93
    Diluted EPS2.042.073.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited