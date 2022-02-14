Natco Pharma Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 529.50 crore, up 60.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 529.50 crore in December 2021 up 60.02% from Rs. 330.90 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.60 crore in December 2021 up 30.9% from Rs. 54.70 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.30 crore in December 2021 up 15.71% from Rs. 103.10 crore in December 2020.

Natco Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 3.93 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.00 in December 2020.

Natco Pharma shares closed at 922.65 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.63% returns over the last 6 months and 9.55% over the last 12 months.