App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 06:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Natco Pharma Q3 net profit declines 34% to Rs 104.4cr

Consolidated total income stood at Rs 513 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 580 crore for the same period a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Natco Pharma on Wednesday reported a 34.46 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 104.4 crore for the quarter ended December 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 159.3 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated total income stood at Rs 513 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 580 crore for the same period a year ago.

"The company continues to face margin pressures in its Hepatitis C portfolio," the filing said.

Close

The company's board has recommended a third interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share of Rs 2 each.

related news

Shares of Natco Pharma closed at Rs 712 per scrip on BSE, down 0.59 per cent from its previous close.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 06:30 pm

tags #Business #Natco Pharma #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.