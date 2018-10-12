Natco Pharma Q2 PAT seen up 118.2% YoY to Rs. 185 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Natco Pharma to report net profit at Rs. 185 crore up 118.2% year-on-year (up 1.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 31.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 560.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 104.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 14.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 248.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.