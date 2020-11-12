PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 05:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Natco Pharma Q2 net profit up 73% to Rs 204 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 117.7 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a BSE filing.

Drug firm Natco Pharma on Thursday reported a 73.23 percent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 203.9 crore for the quarter ended September mainly on account of robust sales.

Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 827.9 crore for the quarter under consideration.

It was Rs 518.9 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

The board of directors has recommended a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2020-21, the filing said.

Shares of Natco Pharma were trading at Rs 902.00 per scrip on BSE, up 0.52 percent from its previous close.
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 05:34 pm

tags #Business #Natco Pharma #Results

