Natco Pharma Q2 net profit up 73% to Rs 204 crore

Drug firm Natco Pharma on Thursday reported a 73.23 percent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 203.9 crore for the quarter ended September mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 117.7 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 827.9 crore for the quarter under consideration.

It was Rs 518.9 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

The board of directors has recommended a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2020-21, the filing said.

Shares of Natco Pharma were trading at Rs 902.00 per scrip on BSE, up 0.52 percent from its previous close.