Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 07:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Natco Pharma Q1 net profit up 93% to Rs 181 crore

Consolidated total revenue of the company stood at Rs 574.5 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 448.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Drug firm Natco Pharma today reported a 93.27 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 181.1 crore for the quarter ended June 30 mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 93.7 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a BSE filing.

The company's board of directors have approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of Rs 2 each, Natco Pharma said.

Shares of Natco Pharma today closed 0.06 per cent lower at Rs 812.85 per scrip on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 07:56 pm

tags #Business #Natco Pharma #Results

