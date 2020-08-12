Natco Pharma Q1 net profit declines 14.5% to Rs 122 crore

Drug firm Natco Pharma on Wednesday reported a 14.49 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 122.1 crore for the quarter ended June mainly on account of margin pressure on formulations.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 142.8 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a BSE filing.

Total income of the company stood at Rs 582.1 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 513.3 crore for the same period year ago, it added.

During the quarter, the company faced margin pressure on both domestic and international formulations, Natco Pharma said.

"In spite of lower margins during the first quarter, the company is confident of its business for remaining part of the financial year based on the order book and earnings outlook. The company expects a growth of over 25 percent in its earnings for FY2020-21 compared to prior year," it added.

The board of directors has approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share of Rs 2 each for FY2020-21 , the filing said.

Shares of Natco Pharma were trading at Rs 843.60 per scrip on BSE, down 2.57 percent over previous close.