App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 07:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Natco Pharma net profit down 35% at 118 cr in Q2

The city-based rug maker in a press release said the company recorded consolidated total revenue of Rs 518.9 crore for the second quarter against Rs 583.50 crore for the same period last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

NATCO Pharma Ltd on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30 was down by over 35 percent to Rs 117.7 crore against Rs 181. 6 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The city-based rug maker in a press release said the company recorded consolidated total revenue of Rs 518.9 crore for the second quarter against Rs 583.50 crore for the same period last year.

"The decline in revenues and profits compared to the same period last year is primarily due to the anticipated drop in oseltamivir product sales in the USA and Hep C sales in India," it said.

Close
The Board of Directors has recommended second interim dividend of Rs 1.00 per equity share of Rs 2.00 each.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 12, 2019 05:15 pm

tags #earnings #Natco Pharma #Results

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.