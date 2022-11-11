 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Natco Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 432.10 crore, up 14.55% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Natco Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 432.10 crore in September 2022 up 14.55% from Rs. 377.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.80 crore in September 2022 down 12.75% from Rs. 65.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.80 crore in September 2022 up 6.73% from Rs. 108.50 crore in September 2021.

Natco Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.57 in September 2021.

Natco Pharma shares closed at 588.25 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.89% returns over the last 6 months and -31.37% over the last 12 months.

Natco Pharma
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 432.10 884.60 377.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 432.10 884.60 377.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 101.30 94.90 115.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 46.70 30.70 12.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -42.20 22.10 -35.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 110.30 151.90 109.20
Depreciation 41.70 39.60 34.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 120.70 189.70 105.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.60 355.70 35.80
Other Income 20.50 34.30 38.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.10 390.00 73.80
Interest 3.80 4.20 4.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 70.30 385.80 69.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 70.30 385.80 69.80
Tax 13.50 65.40 4.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.80 320.40 65.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.80 320.40 65.10
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 56.80 320.40 65.10
Equity Share Capital 36.50 36.50 36.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.11 17.55 3.57
Diluted EPS 3.11 17.55 3.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.11 17.55 3.57
Diluted EPS 3.11 17.55 3.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:38 am
