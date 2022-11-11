English
    Natco Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 432.10 crore, up 14.55% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Natco Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 432.10 crore in September 2022 up 14.55% from Rs. 377.20 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.80 crore in September 2022 down 12.75% from Rs. 65.10 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.80 crore in September 2022 up 6.73% from Rs. 108.50 crore in September 2021.

    Natco Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.57 in September 2021.

    Natco Pharma shares closed at 588.25 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.89% returns over the last 6 months and -31.37% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations432.10884.60377.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations432.10884.60377.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials101.3094.90115.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods46.7030.7012.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-42.2022.10-35.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost110.30151.90109.20
    Depreciation41.7039.6034.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses120.70189.70105.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.60355.7035.80
    Other Income20.5034.3038.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.10390.0073.80
    Interest3.804.204.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax70.30385.8069.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax70.30385.8069.80
    Tax13.5065.404.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.80320.4065.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.80320.4065.10
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates56.80320.4065.10
    Equity Share Capital36.5036.5036.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.1117.553.57
    Diluted EPS3.1117.553.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.1117.553.57
    Diluted EPS3.1117.553.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

